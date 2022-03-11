Ben Affleck Makes Special Appearance in Jennifer Lopez's 'Marry Me' Ballad Music Video

Ben Affleck said yes to his music video return.

Nearly two decades after starring in Jennifer Lopez's "Jenny From the Block" music video, her on-again boyfriend popped up in her newly released music video for the ballad version of "Marry Me." However, unlike the flashy visual from the early aughts, Affleck's appearance this time around is much more subtle.

In fact, viewers never even see the Oscar winner's face. Instead, the video offers intimate glimpses of Affleck and Lopez together in bed, goofing around and cuddling. At one sweet point, they stretch out their arms to hold each other's hand.

It's been almost a year now since the public first caught wind of the couple's rekindled romance, spurring a frenzy that Bennifer was back almost 20 years after they called off their engagement and split for -- fans thought -- good. They've since become a frequent sight on the red carpet, often supporting each other when it comes time for the other to promote their latest project. Such was the case when Affleck joined his other half at the Los Angeles premiere of Mary Me last month.

"It's a great date night. We're super happy," Lopez told ET at the time. "What can I tell you? We're just having a good time."

And while it remains to be seen if wedding bells will ring for them a second time around, "lucky" has been a word on Lopez's lips.

"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," she previously told People. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."