Ben Affleck in Talks to Star In George Clooney's Upcoming Film 'The Tender Bar'

Ben Affleck and George Clooney are teaming up once again!

A source confirms to ET that Affleck is in negotiations to star in Clooney's upcoming adaptation of The Tender Bar. The two stars previously won the Best Picture Oscar together for their work on Argo.

Set to be directed by Clooney, Amazon Studios' The Tender Bar is based on J.R. Moehringer’s coming-of-age story. It centers on the author seeking a replacement for his father, a New York City disc jockey who vanished before his son spoke his first word. William Monahan penned the script. It's unknown if Clooney will also act in the film. Deadline was first to report the news.

Affleck was last seen in the sports drama The Way Back, and recently wrapped Deep Water and The Last Duel.

Meanwhile, Clooney's latest project is The Midnight Sky, a science fiction film based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, which he directed in Iceland. The film follows Augustine (Clooney), a scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

"Anybody who wants to talk about climate change and deny it, go to the places that are at the front lines of this, those places are melting at an insane rate... Places on the front lines will really tell you that and you feel that from everyone in Iceland," Clooney told ET. "But, boy, it is a beautiful place to be."

The 59-year-old actor also expressed that being dad to twins Alexander and Ella has definitely affected how he chooses which projects to take on and the legacy he wants to leave behind.

"When you are having children, it makes you [think] infinitely even more [about] what we are leaving them, what legacy we are leaving them, if we are going to deny science, if we are going to have a world of divisiveness and anger and hatred, not just in this country, but all around the world, and what those elements can lead to if they are allowed to fester," he says. "I certainly am aware of it when I am telling the story... It gets sort of put on steroids when you have kids."

