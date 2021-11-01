'Below Deck' Sneak Peek: Watch Captain Lee's Epic Return to My Seanna (Exclusive)

Bravo's "boat daddy" is back in business. After missing out on the start of season 9 of Below Deck, Captain Lee Rosbach returns to My Seanna to take over the bridge from interim captain, Sean Meagher.

"Might be a little late, but I'm definitely back," Lee proclaims in ET's exclusive sneak peek. "I'd rather sandpaper a tiger's a** in a phone-booth than miss a charter. That's not gonna happen."

Captain Lee was held up by a mysterious medical condition, awaiting doctors' sign-off that he was good to go. "Yeah, I wasn't happy about that," Lee told ET in August, just after the season trailer teased his MIA moment. "That was a little deer-in-the-headlight moment for [First Officer Eddie Lucas]. He was just like, what? That's on you, buddy."

Eddie is the one to greet Lee as a tender brings him to the vessel, joking asking, "First time on a boat?" as he helps Lee onboard. The captain quickly makes his way to the bridge to greet Captain Sean, who lets Lee know his assessment of the almost all-new crew. "Overall, the crew's good," he says, going on to proclaim them to be "extremely" willing to learn with "great attitudes."

"I'm grateful that Sean helped us out, got us through the first day and a half of charter," Lee adds in a confessional. "Now get off my boat."

Watch it all play out here.

Below Deck fans are sure to be glad to know Lee was only off the boat for one episode, with weeks of classic Lee-isms and moments to come. While teasing the fresh batch of episodes to ET, he hinted that season 9 tops the infamous Delores moment from season 8 (Delores is the first charter guest Lee has kicked off the ship in the show's run).

"If you thought I was harsh on Delores, let's rewrite that chapter," he shared, noting that not one but two charter guests get on his bad side in season 9. "After all was said and done, you know how I feel about redemption, and they did redeem themselves. Maybe."

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.