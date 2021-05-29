'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Star Dani Soares Gives Birth to First Child

Dani Soares is officially a mom! The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star welcomed her first child, a baby girl. The new mom shared the happy news on her Instagram on Saturday, also posting a sweet photo of her little one's tiny hand.

"She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out," Soares captioned the photo. "We both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support ❤❤❤."

She added, "Will post more once mummy had some rest 😂."

A handful of her Below Deck Sailing Yacht co-stars congratulated her on her bundle of joy, with lCaptain Glenn Shephard writing, "OMG Congratulations Dani, I’m so proud of you.

🎉🍾🎊." Alli Dore wrote, "Super mum!!!! 😍😍😍," while Sydney Zaruba added, "Congrats mama!!!"

Soares revealed that she was pregnant with her first child in late April. She showed off her baby bump, writing, "It's just you and I little baby."

Earlier this month, she penned a message to her baby girl, expressing how she was "already so loved."

"From the moment I knew you were here, I've been making sure I'm doing everything I can to help you grow healthy inside of me and to make sure you'll have what you need when you out," she wrote, adding that while "this is not how I dreamed, not how I planned, but you [are] not unwanted."

"Bringing a life to this world is a blessing and you are here to show me I have a reason to keep going and a purpose in this life. You already so loved ❤," she concluded.

ET spoke with Daisy Kelliher, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stewardess, about Soares surprise pregnancy, where she shared that she didn't know who the father was. After Soares and deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux (AKA "JL") started hooking up on the show, fans jumped to conclusions thinking he was the father.



"Dani's the only one who knows that. Whether she in time decides to come out with that, I honestly have no idea," Kelliher admitted. “I'm sure she's sick of explaining to people or doing whatever she's doing. So, for me, I just ask her if she's OK, and that's about as far as my interrogation goes."

"I don't know. I suppose just them being healthy is the main thing, and whether it's JL's baby, I don't know," she added.

See more in the video below.