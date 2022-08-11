'Below Deck Mediterranean' Star Kyle Viljoen Is Engaged

He said yes! Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle Viljoen is engaged. The Bravo star shared the news that he popped the question to his boyfriend, Dr. Zachary Riley. The engagement went down on Tuesday in South Africa.

"11/08/2022 He said YES! 💍 Zachary & I are officially engaged and to my universe I want to thank you for loving me unconditionally, desirably and with full intent to be my forever and always," Viljoen wrote. "We have walked a rocky but loving road, you have made my heart full and I found home in not materialistic things but in my soul you have your place!"

He continued, "Flying to South Africa on Table Mountain was the point I wanted to scream highest to say we have our place in this universe and surrounded by his and my family was a sacred energy that we could only have wished for and more! 👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨 *Preview and more to come @dillonkin for a his professionalism and enthusiasm you are amazing at you work."

The announcement led with a photo of Viljoen down on one knee as he holds Riley’s hand. In the following pictures, Riley shows off his ring as Viljoen hugs him from behind with the landmark featured behind them. The photo set ends with a picture of the newly engaged couple embracing each other.

Viljoen and Riley’s comments were filled with well-wishes from fellow Bravo stars and friends.

“Congratulations angel boys! So happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️. Xxxxxxxxx,” Below Deck Mediterranean’s Courtney Veale wrote.

“Congratulations to both of you!✨✨✨✨,” Roy Obison Jr. added.

“Omg congrats babe!!!” Kathryn Dennis said.

The couple’s engagement came almost two months after Viljoen took to his Instagram to celebrate his love’s birthday.

“To the love of my life and eternal heart❤️ HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY MY BABY👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨 You are and will forever be the most amazing human. You are so intelligent, intellectual, caring, loving and supporting is but only a few I can mention,” he wrote next to a series of photos of him and Riley.

"I am so blessed and honored to have you as mine to love. I’ve gone through many hardships in my life yet you make them seem all worth it now that you in my heart. You make me feel like I am “normal“, like I am the only! From that first kiss in the rain on 47th and 10th in Manhattan I could not bare the thought of not having you in my life forever however long that be for me. I never understood romance until I met you I now knew how it feels! May you share years years of birthdays with me! My favorite part of you is your smile and that always makes me feel like nothing in the world would ever matter! I love you my @dr.zriles ♥︎," he added.

In July, Viljoen confirmed his relationship status and dished about his love during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "Right now, I am taken," he told host Andy Cohen. "I am so happy. That is my loving boyfriend. He’s a really good man. He’s a doctor, he’s a physical therapist, he knows how to work the hands."