Beanie Feldstein Diagnosed With Tonsilitis Ahead of Final 'Funny Girl' Performances: 'When It Rains, It Pours'

Beanie Feldstein has just announced she's been diagnosed with tonsillitis, forcing her off the Broadway stage for Funny Girl at least through the weekend.

The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and revealed the diagnosis in a 1-minute video. She starts the video playing coy, saying she's checking in and asking what she's missed, seemingly referencing the news that Lea Michele has replaced her in the lead role as Fanny Brice.

After getting past the pleasantries, Feldstein delivers the news.

"I just got back from ears, nose and throat doctor who told me that I have tonsillitis, which is extremely contagious and she cannot allow me to go back on the stage through the weekend until I have enough antibiotics in my system to not be contagious anymore," she said. "The last thing I would want on this earth is to get the people that I love sick and I just am not allowed to go onstage through the weekend."

The actress then revealed she "cannot wait to do my last two weeks," adding that, given everything that's transpired since she announced she was exiting the Broadway show, "you just gotta laugh at a certain point." For punctuation, she said, "When it rains, it pours."

Less than a week ago, Feldstein announced she was leaving the Broadway show and cited production moving "in a different direction" as the reason for her departure. She was slated to perform until Sept. 25 but she announced that her last curtain call would be July 31.

The day after Feldstein announced her exit, it was revealed that Michele, who previously starred in the original cast of Spring Awakening, would replace Feldstein.

Michele will formally take over the role starting Sept. 6, while current standby Julie Benko will assume the part from Aug. 2 to Sept. 4 and on Thursdays beginning Sept. 8.