'Batwoman' Debuts First Season 2 Teaser With Javicia Leslie: 'Time to Be Powerful'

The new Batwoman is ready to suit up.

In a 10-second teaser released Thursday by The CW, Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder rushes to slip into the old Batwoman suit in a decrepit bathroom.

As Ryan zips up her boots and picks up the iconic cowl, which looks to be Kate Kane's old costume, she says four words that would make anyone's heart pound with excitement: "Time to be powerful."

Watch the first season 2 teaser below.

Leslie takes over as Gotham's Scarlet Knight from former star Ruby Rose, who left the series after one season. Though she's seen wearing Kate's suit, she will get her own redesigned look, complete with a new curly-haired red ombre hairstyle, that will be introduced in the third episode of the new season.

In September, Leslie shared a sneak peek of the new Batwoman cowl, but wearing Rose's fiery red wig. "Look out, Gotham, I'm suited up and ready to go...," she captioned the BTS shot.

That came weeks after Leslie shared during a virtual DC FanDome panel that she had yet to try on the Batwoman suit, but will do so "very soon."

"[Showrunner] Caroline [Dries] and I were also talking about how important it is that, if we're going to have a Black Batwoman, that she needs to become a 'sistah' when she becomes Batwoman. It's important for her to feel the silhouette, for her to still look like that -- more of a natural textured hair and things like that," Leslie said then. "We're still putting things together. I can't wait. I actually have no idea [what it's going to look like]. I just keep sending her fan art, like, 'Oh my gosh look at this, this is really dope!'"

Batwoman returns Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 on The CW.

