'Batwoman': Alice's Suspicions Over Circe Are Questioned in Season 2 Deleted Scene (Exclusive)

Trust Alice's gut.

In this never-before-seen moment from season 2 of Batwoman, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) tells Ocean (Nathan Owens) that she suspects the woman named Circe (guest star Wallis Day) is actually her previously thought-to-be-dead sister, Kate Kane. But Ocean, of course, thinks Alice has gone off her rocker.

"How can you be sure it was Kate? If Circe was totally disfigured...," Ocean says, playing devil's advocate.

Alice interrupts him immediately, arguing, "Because I looked into her eyes and I know my sister better than anyone."

But Ocean's not fully buying it, considering Alice wasn't exactly in the right state of mind to be making big conclusions like this one.

"I know what I saw," she snarls. "It was Kate." When Ocean heaves a heavy sigh, Alice is taken aback and asks why he's not celebrating this potential revelation. "Because the last two times you thought you lost her, you unleashed a plague on Gotham and burned down an island," he says.

"Well, this time, I'm not going to lose her," Alice declares. "I'm going to save her."

The deleted scene is part of the complete season 2 DVD and Blu-ray set, which hits shelves Tuesday, Sept. 21. Along with deleted scenes, it will also include two featurettes and a blooper reel.

Batwoman returns Wednesday, Oct. 13 on The CW. For more, watch below.

