Barron Trump Tested Positive for COVID-19 Earlier This Month

Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, first lady Melania Trump announced in a personal essay posted on the White House website.

The 14-year-old has since tested negative, as have the first lady and the president, since the two contracted the virus earlier this month. Mr. Trump, has described his battle with the virus to supporters but has not said much about his family's experience with COVID-19. Mrs. Trump said Barron exhibited no symptoms.

"It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received—I tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation's Commander-in-Chief, received the same news," Mrs. Trump wrote.

"Naturally my mind went immediately to our son," she continued. "To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn't help but think "what about tomorrow or the next day? My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative."

Mrs. Trump said she has also tested negative and hopes to resume her duties "as soon as I can."

She also described how the disease affected her, and she indicated her road to recovery did not require a drug regimen similar to her husband's.

"I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after," she wrote. "I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food."

President Trump was treated with an experimental antibody cocktail produced by Regeneron, Remdesivir, and a steroid, Dexamethasone and was hospitalized for a few days at Walter Reed National Military Hospital.

"If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick—I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day. I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges," she wrote.

This article was originally published on CBSNews.com on Oct. 14, 2020.