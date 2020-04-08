Barack Obama Turns 59: See Michelle Obama's Sweet Tribute to Her 'Favorite Guy'

Former President Barack Obama turned 59 years old on Tuesday, and got a sweet shout-out from his wife, Michelle Obama.

The couple has been married since October 1992 and share two daughters together -- 22-year-old Malia and 19-year-old Sasha. On Tuesday, Michelle shared a cute throwback picture on Instagram of the entire family enjoying some ocean air. Obama carries Sasha in the picture, while Michelle holds Malia.

"Happy birthday to my favorite guy," Michelle captioned the photo. "Here's to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come. 😘."

In addition to his wife, Barack also got birthday wishes from director Ava DuVernay, who tweeted, "Happy Birthday, Mr. President. Your voice and your vision still shines bright. Thank you, @BarackObama."

Happy Birthday, Mr. President. Your voice and your vision still shines bright. Thank you, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/0rheV3FwfR — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 4, 2020

Barack and 56-year-old Michelle certainly have a lot to celebrate these days. Their production company, Higher Ground Productions, recently received seven Emmy nominations for two of their documentary projects, American Factory and Becoming.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Barack delivered a powerful eulogy at the funeral service for late congressman and renowned civil rights leader John Lewis, which took place at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Lewis -- the last surviving speaker from the historic March on Washington in 1963 -- died on July 17, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

No strangers to powerful speeches, both Barack and Michelle also delivered inspiring messages to 2020 graduates on YouTube Originals' Dear Class of 2020 special in June.