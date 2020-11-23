Bad Bunny Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Missing AMAs

Bad Bunny is explaining the unfortunate reason why he was not able to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night. In a press release on Monday, the 26-year-old Puerto Rican performer, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Fans had been curious on social media as to why the show had ended without his previously teased performance of his song, "Dákiti," with Jhay Cortez. No details were provided on whether Bad Bunny is showing coronavirus symptoms, but he was seen virtually presenting from his home during the AMAs.

While he didn't perform, Bad Bunny had lots to celebrate. In the AMAs Latin categories, he won Favorite Male Artist and his sophomore album, YHLQMDLG, won Favorite Album.

For more from the AMAs, watch the clip below.