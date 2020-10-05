Bad Bunny Releases Surprise Album 'Las Que No Iban a Salir' -- Listen!

Bad Bunny gave his fans the ultimate surprise over the weekend.

The Puerto Rican rapper just dropped a new album, Las Que No Iban a Salir, which translates to The Ones That Were Not Coming Out. The 10-track release features artists like Don Omar, Yandel, Zion & Lennox, Jhay Cortez and Nicky Jam, and comes less than three months after Bad Bunny dropped his last full-length album, YHLQMDLG, in February.

Las Que No Iban a Salir came with little warning, though fans noticed some of the tracks were previewed during a three-hour Instagram Live last weekend. Bad Bunny played YHLQMDLG in its entirety during the livestream, while also teasing new music, sipping on drinks, cracking jokes and dancing with his girlfriend.

Listen to Las Que No Iban a Salir below.

YHLQMDLG was a huge hit for Bad Bunny, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and becoming the highest charting all-Spanish-language album ever. The name of the album spells out "Yo hago lo que me da la gana," which translates to "I do whatever I want."

"The inspiration, I think this album is so easy. It's simple, it's just for dancing, having fun, so the inspiration was like, good vibes, happiness, nothing complicated or anything serious," Bad Bunny told ET about YHLQMDLG. "It's just [about] having fun."

"My first album, X 100pre, was like, emotional, sad, nostalgic," he said, noting YHLQMDLG is still nostalgic, "but in a good way, like in el modo de perreo, de baile de celebración... [it has more] energy, más urbano, more reggaeton."

