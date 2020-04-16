Bad Bunny Offers $5,000 to Woman Who Impressed Him With Her Fan Art

Bad Bunny is feeling generous.

The "Callaíta" reggaetonero offered to pay a fan $5,000 for an impressive painting of him. Earlier this week, Cynthia Coronado posted a photo of her artwork, which shows the Puerto Rican artist shirtless and sunbathing while wearing heart-shaped sunglasses.

"Finally finished my painting! I hope y’all like and hopefully he gets to see it! @sanbenito ojalá que te guste! #YHLQMDLG," she wrote on Twitter, alongside photos of herself with the painting.

Bad Bunny retweeted the post, writing, "Yo lo quiero. te doy $5,000 por el. si?" which translates to "I want it. I'll give you $5,000 for it. Yes?"

The artist replied, "Let me know," in Spanish.

The 22-year-old Houston artist, however, told multiple outlets that she hasn't finalized details with the singer, but hopes to soon.

Bad Bunny posted the photo that inspired Coronado's painting on March 20, alongside a couple photos of himself in the nude.

Fans have been entertained by Bad Bunny's quarantine Instagram posts, as well as his "Yo Perreo Sola" music video which sees him in full drag.

J Balvin told ET last month that he couldn't be more proud of his good friend and frequent collaborator after dropping the powerful clip.

"He's my little brother," Balvin gushed to ET. "I love him and I support him. I enjoy his success and I love [his new album]. I was the only crazy one [in the industry] before he got into the game," he joked. "So, I'm happy that there are now two locos."

"It impressed me in a great way," Balvin said of the music video. "I'm happy because we need diversity. We need to open our minds and level up our conscious. And, respect and be tolerant about sexuality. It's really dope."

