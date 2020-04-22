Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell and His Family Show Fans How to Cook Swedish Meatballs (Exclusive)

Need scrumptious new meal ideas for quarantine? Brian Littrell has you covered!

The Backstreet Boys singer and his wife, Leighanne, recently showed ET how to cook one of their favorite dishes, Swedish meatballs.

“We’re going to do Swedish meatballs, which is one of our favorite, favorite, favorite foods,” explained Leighanne, who met and fell for Brian when she appeared in the boy band’s music video for their 1997 hit, “As Long As You Love Me.”

Mixing up ground beef, pepper, garlic powder and onion, Brian then proudly presented a plate of balls. “Voila. It comes in little balls like this,” he said.

“Nice balls!” Leighanne cheekily remarked during the tutorial, which can be viewed in full above.

The cute couple then cooked a gravy while breaking into “I Want It That Way,” letting their 17-year-old musician son, Baylee, belt out the final line of the chorus.

A final taste test was also left to Baylee, who was still excitedly reeling from finally seeing his recently-released music video for catchy single, “Boxes - 615,” on television for the first time while filming the cooking segment.

“We’re super-proud of him,” Brian gushed. “He’s busting his butt and we’re just excited.”

The song is from the teen’s debut country album, 770-Country, which he released in November. The record features songs cowritten by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, a duet with Brian titled “Come Kiss Me” and the heartfelt ballad, “Let Her Go,” which Baylee penned after a breakup.

ET debuted the record’s first single, “Don’t Knock It,” in 2018 and at the time, Baylee discussed his close bond with his parents.

“My dad’s truly been the best vocal coach and teacher,” he said. “Without my dad’s guidance, I don’t think I would have the ability to write as many songs as we do -- we write together almost every week. My parents are incredible and I love them to death. They’re my favorite people in the world! A lot of my friends get aggravated with their parents, but I can’t say one thing I’m aggravated with my parents about!”

He also shared how Brian’s bandmates has also had a huge impact throughout his life, particularly AJ McLean, aka “Uncle AJ,” who he said is “always there for me.”

While Baylee marked an exciting week seeing the “Boxes - 615” video on television, the Backstreet Boys also celebrated a milestone -- their 27th anniversary.

Check out the incredible surprise some of the band members received from staff members at the National Children’s Hospital below.