'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams Gets a Guy to Jump a Fence for Her, Colton Underwood-Style -- Reactions!

Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor aired almost two years ago -- but there's still fence-hopping on the franchise! Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette -- starring Colton's ex, Tayshia Adams -- featured it's own fence-hopping moment.

The surprising jump came from Noah, who hopped an apparent 8-foot chain-link fence to participate in the wrestling group date he wasn't even supposed to participate in.

Foes Ed and Chasen were matched up to take the mat, but before they could get started, Ed pulled out, claiming that his shoulders dislocate chronically. That led host Chris Harrison to ask which man wanted to hop in the ring in his place.

"Is there anybody here who wants to fight for Tayshia's heart?" Chris called out, with Noah jumping from the audience into the ring.

The guys weren't impressed -- and Chasen did his best to teach Noah a lesson. Their "death match" (according to Ivan) was definitely intense, but Chasen came out on top. Noah, however, was rewarded for his effort, with Tayshia inviting him to the after party.

"You jumped a fence for me and were willing to get in the ring for me," Tayshia said. "I'd really like you there tonight, if you'd like to join us." So, two years after Colton jumped a fence for Cassie Randolph, Tayshia finally got a man to jump a fence for her.

See the best reactions below.

Tayshia, THAT WAS NOT A FENCE JUMP. THIS IS A FENCE JUMP: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/BNkzQzBd9A — lolbachelor (@lolbachelor) November 18, 2020

Remember the last time someone hopped a fence on this show...

☕️🐸 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Yt2CrxTU5h — gabriella (@xgabriella7) November 18, 2020

Somehow the fence jumpers always win #bachelorette — Lauren Larsen (@laurlarsenn) November 18, 2020

Tayshia saying “jumped a fence” just gave me ptsd #bachelorette — aubrey (@aubreymariah14) November 18, 2020

SO GLAD A MAN FINALLY JUMPED A FENCE FOR TAYSHIA LIKE SHE DESERVES #TheBachelorette @BacheloretteABC — Jenna Gannon (@jennalg99) November 18, 2020

It seems Noah's fence jump on Tuesday isn't the last big stunt he'll pull.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.