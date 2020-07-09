'Bachelorette' Promo: Clare Crawley Says She Sees Her Future Husband on Night One (Exclusive)

Most Bachelorfranchise leads are hopeful they've found their spouse on night one of filming -- but it may have actually happened for Clare Crawley. ET exclusively debuts a new promo for Crawley's upcoming season of The Bachelorette, in which she declares her future husband is "in this room."

"Clare's journey from Paradise, Winter Games and The Bachelor didn't have a happy ending," a voice over recaps in the clip, as Crawley's journey through the franchise is replayed. "Let's Clare that up right now."

Fans then get a taste of what's to come on The Bachelorette, including footage of Crawley kissing a man in the driveway of this season's Bachelor mansion, La Quinta Resort & Club, greeting her men with a toast, and confidently declaring things will work out for her.

"I see my husband in this room," Clare insists, glass in hand.

Watch the promo in the video player above.

ET learned on Aug. 3 that Crawley had fallen for one of her contestants roughly two weeks into filming, and that Tayshia Adams was brought in as a new Bachelorette. Both women have since been spotted on set at La Quinta but ABC has yet to formally announce Adams as a new lead. Warner Bros. and ABC rarely comment when filming is underway on any Bachelor franchise show.

Crawley returned to social media last week, sharing a promo for her Bachelorette season on Instagram last Monday, as well as a short video on her Instagram Story, in which she declared she's "grateful" and "thankful" -- fueling reports that she found her happy ending.

Both Crawley and Adams' journeys will be featured on this season of The Bachelorette premiering Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.