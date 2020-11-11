'Bachelorette': One Contestant Leaves Tayshia Adams, Admitting He Was 'In Love' With Clare Crawley

Tayshia Adams has yet to have a rose ceremony, but her group of men has already dwindled from 20 to 19. Contestant Jason left on Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette, explaining that he had fallen for previous Bachelorette Clare Crawley, and wasn't able to open his heart to Tayshia.

"I came here not knowing what to expect," Jason told the guys before sharing the news with Tayshia. "This journey led me down to feelings for a girl, and I think I fell in love with Care, and I unfortunately just can't put my whole hart into Tayshia. ... It's not respectful for me to be here anymore."

Jason was one of the few men to share a one-on-one date with Clare before she exited her season early, getting engaged to contestant Dale Moss. Jason struggled with the decision of whether to even stick around when Clare announced the news she had found her match early.

Visiting Tayshia at her suite, Jason candidly revealed why he couldn't stick around.

"It was so refreshing to have you come in the other night and I'm really happy you're here, but I took this journey not knowing what to expect. I let my walls down, and I think I fell in love with Clare. And unfortunately, she chose somebody else, and my feelings for her were real. And you deserve someone amazing, you deserve someone who is all in, and unfortunately, I can't do this anymore," he said.

"Well, No. 1, I want to thank you for coming over and saying all that," Tayshia replied. "But I just don't want you to close off on other things because it didn't work out with her. Because you could be passing up something else that's great."

"I just feel like in may heart right now, I can't give that," Jason shared.

Tayshia admitted that men still having feelings for Clare was "one of my fears" when she agreed to take over her season. "Knowing that Clare was previously with all of you, and I didn't know if you all were going to be invested in a relationship with her when I came. So, this makes me sad that this is exactly what I was fearing," she told Jason.

"Those 19 guys don't feel what I have," he assured her. "They're here for you. You're in good hands with one of those guys. So, I'm really sorry I can't be here for you. It sucks. This is really hard."

"I'm going to wish you the very best," Tayshia said as Jason gave her a "good luck."

"That was a man who was working through his emotions. I was not expecting that at all. I'm being a little selfish, but I feel like he could have been a really good guy to get to know," she told the camera. "It really sucks, to be honest. And it kind of makes me a little bit worried about the other guys."

While her conversation with Jason had her worried, Tayshia told ET on Monday that she was able to find love on her season -- with multiple men.

"I didn't know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people," she said. "But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.