'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley's 'Likes' Seem to Hint at How and When Producers Brought In Tayshia Adams

Clare Crawley has stayed silent on Tayshia Adams filling in for her on The Bachelorette -- but her most recent "likes" on Twitter seem to hint at how the big switch goes down. ET learned on Aug. 3 that Clare exited her role as Bachelorette after falling for a contestant roughly two weeks into filming; Tayshia was brought in as a new lead.

ABC and Warner Bros. have yet to confirm the switch, but have teased it in promos for the season. Fans have been trying to figure out the timeline for how Tayshia -- a fan favorite for the role before Clare was cast -- was brought in, and Clare's "likes" may offer some clarity.

Clare liked a series of tweets by user Marietou Sangare on Saturday, which defended Clare's portrayal on The Bachelorette and speculated about how everything went down.

"I think they were trying to force her out on some real. It was reported that she quit 12 days after filming and she locked herself in her room and wouldn’t come out, which was hard to believe considering how bad she wanted it," Marietou wrote in the first tweet Clare liked. "And I really feel like they are giving her a bad edit( just my opinion). They are feeding into the narrative and the rumors and making it seem like it was Clares decision that this ended and i feel like that’s not the case."

"They had Tayshia quarantined 9 days after Clare started filming. They wanted to remove Clare," Marietou speculated in another tweet liked by Clare. "And I just don’t think it’s fair."

Marietou's tweets continued, "Production knows exactly what they were doing. They’ve never had a lead just 'quit' and with how excited and how bad Clare wanted this, I doubt it. They were ready with a back up and as soon as they found out that Clare was into Dale it was a wrap."

She added in another tweet liked by Clare, "Production has control over literally everything. They know what they’re doing."

Promos for Clare's season have shown her strong connection to contestant Dale Moss, and host Chris Harrison telling her she's just "blown up" the show. Tayshia supposedly makes her entrance after that, but details remain unclear.

In an interview with ET earlier this month, Clare called her connection to Dale "electric" -- and said she wanted Tayshia as the Bachelorette.

"I wanted Tayshia as the Bachelorette... like, I support her," Clare shared. "I think she's beautiful, I think she's a very grounded woman, a woman who knows what she wants. I completely support that, I supported her....I've wanted her to be the Bachelorette forever. I always was for that."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.