'Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Poses Fully Naked in Pool Pic

Hannah Brown is baring it all! The 26-year-old former Bachelorette took to Instagram over the weekend to share a pic of herself lounging in a pool completely nude.

In the shot, Brown's back is to the camera as she looks out over the edge of an infinity pool, showing off her bare back and bottom.

"Views," Brown captioned the shot, which was taken while on vacation in Mexico.

The reality star received love from Bachelor Nation in the comments section of her post, with Hannah Ann Sluss leaving multiple fire emojis and Raven Gates writing, "Okay honey!!!!!!!"

Demi Lovato chimed in too, commenting, "OKAYYYY HANNAH BBBBBB"

While Cameron said the beginning of their three week-long stay together was good, things took a turn once the public started to speculate about their relationship.

"I'm at my ex's house with all of his friends. I'm like, I don't know where I fit. And I think I did a good job of, like, trying to be OK with the situation that I was in but for me, like, I was internally freaking out," Brown said. "Everyone thought that we were in love. People think we were hooking up the whole time. Never kissed."

Brown added that she and Cameron ended up leaving things on a "not nice" note, but have since made up.

"I figured, why be cold when you can be cool?" Cameron said. "I would say every phone call since then has been a healthy, better, gradual call... We care about each other, we're there for each other. I'm super stoked with where we're at right now."

Watch the video below for more on the former couple.