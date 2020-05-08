'Bachelor' Peter Weber Celebrates Birthday With Girlfriend Kelley Flanagan

Happy birthday, Peter Weber! The former Bachelor turned 29 on Tuesday, surrounded by family and his "best present," girlfriend Kelley Flanagan.

Weber shared pics and videos from his at-home celebration on social media. "This has been the wildest year of my life... 28 I will never forget you," he captioned a cute shot of himself with Flanagan, his parents, Peter Sr. and Barbara, as well as his younger brother, Jack, and his girlfriend, Kristine. "Here’s to making 29 even better with my people!"

"Amazing! Love celebrating you 😘," Flanagan commented on the post, as Weber's friends and fans also wished him a happy birthday.

The pilot also showed off his backyard celebration on his Instagram Story, before panning over to Flanagan. "Best present ever, right here," he gushed over the lawyer.

The couple have seemingly kept the party going for days, as Flanagan shared pics of her Chicago celebration for Weber on Monday. "Happy early birthday to the kindest soul on this planet! Love you! ❤️," she captioned her post.

Weber and Flanagan officially confirmed they were dating in early May, nearly two months after his Bachelor finale. Weber, who had said goodbye to Flanagan just before hometown dates, ended up getting engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss on the show. He ended that engagement, and reunited with his runner-up, Madison Prewett -- but they didn't actually date, he told ET.

Weeks later, he headed to Chicago to see Flanagan, and they connected. They told ET last month in their first interview as a couple that they're planning to move in together in New York City soon.

"We're not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time," Flanagan said of possible plans to get engaged and start a family. "We don't need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there's nothing wrong with that. We're happy and we're living life."

See more in the video below.