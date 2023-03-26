Bachelor Nation's Alexis Waters is Engaged to Tyler Fernandez After 4 Years of Dating

Congratulations are in order for Bacheloralum Alexis Waters! The reality star rang in her 30th birthday over the weekend with a really memorable, sparkly surprise from her longtime boyfriend.

Waters took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her boyfriend of four years, Tyler Fernandez, popping the question on a yacht in Miami, in front of a group of friends who came together to celebrate Waters' birthday.

In the video, shared to Waters' Instagram Story, Fernandez dropped to one knee as Waters was overcome with emotion and gleefully said yes and the pair shared a sweet embrace and kiss while the guests cheered them on.

Alexis Waters/Instagram

After sharing a clip of the proposal, Waters also shared a snapshot of her wearing her sizable new engagement ring.

The reality star snapped a pic of herself lying in bed wearing a yacht captain's hat and holding up her hand to display her dazzling new diamond hardware.

"Thank you to everyone for all the love this weekend," Waters wrote.

Alexis Waters/Instagram

Waters was a contestant on season 21 of The Bachelor, back in 2017, when she was vying for the heart of Nick Viall -- to no avail. She briefly returned to the franchise later that year when she appeared on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

While she didn't find love on TV, Waters did reveal in 2018 that she'd found love after being introduced to Fernandez by fellow Bachelor contestant Rachel Lindsay.