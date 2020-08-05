'Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart': Sheridan on Whether He'll Give Julia Another Shot (Exclusive)

Monday's episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart saw Julia break things off with Sheridan so she could pursue a romance with Brandon -- only for her to get eliminated after her duet with Brandon, and express regrets about dumping Sheridan.

As Julia told ET, she'd recently hoped that she and Sheridan could reignite their romance, and revealed that the two had been talking again until he stopped contact with her after seeing episode two of the ABC dating show. In an interview with ET's Lauren Zima on Friday, Sheridan said that while he formerly "was open" to the possibility, things have changed, and he now has no lingering feelings for Julia.

"For me, it’s a no," Sheridan said. "I cannot see it happening ... I think relationships are built on trust and communication. ... Trust, to an extent, has been broken ... I feel like considering it again would be being okay being second choice, and I'm not going to do that to myself. ... Watching the breakup was definitely hard. That entire situation made it feel like again, second choice a little bit. I'm not going to be somebody's second choice. Which, since the show she's tried to tell me [I wasn’t,] which I'm like, 'No, obviously I was in this situation.'"

Sheridan said several moments on the season have hit him hard: "In episode two, in the interview where Julia talks about essentially about wanting Brandon’s rose or leaning towards him essentially; that was very much news to me," he revealed. "[And] after our performance where she said she was still wondering how Brandon was feeling; that stung especially, because that was at the peak of how well we were doing. At that point she was still thinking about somebody else, that's clear."

While speaking with ET, Julia said she regretted how she handled her breakup with Sheridan, but said she didn't think she "used" him or treated him as poorly as Brandon treated her. (For the record, she called Brandon "demeaning" and "condescending.") Sheridan tells ET after watching the show, he does not feel Julia was honest with him throughout their relationship.

"It was a crazy situation and there was a lot too, that the audience didn’t get to see that happened," Sheridan said. "As far as her keeping me on the back burner, in hindsight, yeah, it might look like that a bit. In the moment, it didn’t quite feel that way. It did feel like she was being honest with me and I know the situation wasn’t easy for her."



Sheridan added that Julia "did seem genuinely conflicted and like she was struggling with it."

Julia also told ET she understood why Sheridan might be hurt: "I apologized to him and I said, 'I understand why you would like some space right now.' And I owned up to the fact that I made some major mistakes in the way that I handled these situations."

Julia has received backlash over her actions on the show, and Sheridan said that he did reach out to her after Monday's episode.

"Just to let her know that I was going to be addressing a lot of the bullying that she’s [been dealing with] and death threats and stuff," he shared, "That's a bit too much. It’s not OK and I even posted about it in my Instagram earlier this week. I appreciate the support, but I don’t want it at the expense of somebody else."

Sheridan also said he's received an apology from Brandon over how the situation was handled, and that they are on "better terms."

"I don’t have anything against him," the Austin-based musician said, "but I wouldn’t say we’re close by any means."

Sheridan said he's single, and is opening to returning to reality TV to look for love. For now, he's released 'Coming Back,' a song written on the show about Julia leaving him for Brandon. He said he was left in tears after the split.

"[I cried] that night and the next day," he shared. "As soon as I left the show. The next day when I got back to Austin, it was a tough day."

See more on what Julia told ET about her time on Listen to Your Heart -- and the backlash she's received -- in the video below.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.