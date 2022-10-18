'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)

Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date.

On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new men to arrive at Paradise following the show's big twist, and he quickly developed an interest in Brittany.

"I just made a connection with Brittany the first night and it was really, really good," he told ET. "I talked to her for hours. I got lost some conversation with her. It's a pretty good feeling when you can do that with somebody."

The next day, though, Shanae asked him out on a date, which he was "absolutely... a little hesitant" to accept after hitting it off so well with Brittany.

"When you go down there, and you're just getting there, it's like, 'OK, I've got to be open to everything. There could be something there with Shanae,'" he explained. "When she asked me, I was a little timid at first, and then I was like, 'OK, I'm excited. I'm going on a date. This is awesome.'"

The pair set off for a tantric yoga-filled date, and Tyler admittedly had "a lot of fun."

"I'm not the most flexible guy... didn't want to strain anything, but had a lot of fun with her. It was awesome," he said. "Obviously, I wanted to make her feel comfortable, and I wanted to let her know how much I appreciated going on the date and everything... We had a great time."

No matter how much fun he had with Shanae, all Tyler wanted to do when he returned from the date was see Brittany.

"When I was on that date, I had a good time, a lot of fun and everything, but coming back, I really wanted to see Brittany," he said. "... That's what those opportunities are for, is to figure out, is this person that I had this connection with right away, is it real? That's where my head was at. When I got back, I just wanted to see Brittany."

Shanae felt differently, so much so that she hoped to have a post-date session in the Boom Boom Room with Tyler. During the episode, it appeared that Jill was the one to ruin that dream, when she seemingly interrupted Tyler and Shanae's flirty conversation. However, Tyler told ET that he was the one to call Jill over during his chat with Shanae.

"I got invited to go see Shanae. I was like, 'OK, yeah, let's go talk.' And then Jill was walking by, and I actually saw her, and I was just like, 'Jill!'" he recalled. "And she was just like, 'Hey, guys.' And she's like, 'Do you mind?' I was just like, 'No, no, come on in here!' We had a good conversation and everything. She was hilarious the entire time."

Moving forward, all of Tyler's focus is firmly on Brittany.

"I knew where my heart was at and that was definitely [with Brittany]. I had a great connection with Brittany and was really, really into it," he said. "I guess we'll have to see what happens when we head on back down to the beach, but for the time being, yeah, definitely in it with Brittany for sure."

Looking back, Tyler said he "wouldn't have changed a thing" about his Paradise experience, though he stayed mum about if he's in a relationship post-show.

"I was on The Bachelorette, and I got dumped at my hometown, but I still had a positive experience," he joked to ET of his breakup with Rachel Recchia. "So I would say this, in Bachelor in Paradise, I still have a positive experience, no matter how it ends."

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Follow along with ET's coverage of the show to stay up-to-date on all the drama on the beach.