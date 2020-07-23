'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Postpone Wedding to 2021

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are going to wait another year to say "I do." The Bachelor in Paradisecouple announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday; they were originally supposed to get married in November 2020.

"Well y’all, time to give you guys a wedding update 👰🏻🤵🏻," Loch began her post. "We’ve decided to postpone to November 2021 & weirdly enough we’re actually okay with it."

"With everything going on in the world, uncertainty ahead, and so many changes happening in our lives (more on that soon) we realized it was time to take a step back and reevaluate our priorities. And as much as I was disappointed at first (mostly bc now we won’t get married on Friday the 13th) it’s been a great reminder of why we’re getting married in the first place," she continued. "I wouldn’t want to tackle 2020 & the rest of life with anyone else by my side. 2021 is our year @kevin.c.wendt 🤍."

Loch concluded her post by sharing a word of encouragement "to all the 2020 brides." "Keep your head up. Now you have more time to grow your hair out," she wrote. "P.S. shoutout to my planner @kimberlyhensleyevents ✨ you’re the real MVP. Thank you for keeping me sane throughout it all."

Wendt added in his post, "My fiancée and I going to just keep moving. I’ve had a bit of a social media break lately with lots going on in our lives.. sometimes it’s needed to recharge. I’m sad to announce we have officially moved the wedding date from November. We held on to hope as long as we could. With 70+ of our guests set to fly from Canada to Florida for the celebration, it’s without saying the right and responsible decision. It’s sad but I’m staying positive as we are very lucky people and know it’s a small problem compared to what some people are facing through this crazy year. Keep your head up everyone and let’s get through this together. I’ll wait a bit longer to see @astridloch in that beautiful dress. It will be well worth the wait... I guess the “move the date” invite is big business this year eh!?)."

Loch and Wendt met and fell in love on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. She later moved in with him in Toronto, Canada, and he proposed in August 2019.

They aren't the only Bachelor in Paradise couple to postpone their wedding. Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk were supposed to tie the knot on May 30, and are now in the process of picking out a new date.

