'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Mark One Year of Marriage

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are celebrating one year of wedded bliss! The Bachelor in Paradise couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark their first wedding anniversary -- they tied the knot in Newport, Rhode Island, on Aug. 11, 2019.

"I’ve never cried less than I have this year!! Before Jared, at the end of every day, I’d think, 'I’m one day closer to being with my person.' Now every night I think another precious day has gone by with my love," Iaconetti wrote alongside a slideshow of pics from her and Jared's special day. "I don’t think personally life can get any better than it is now for us and I’m grateful for it every day. I love being in our comforting, supportive, playful, loving marriage."

"Happy anniversary my forever love, @jaredhaibon. Here are some of my favorite photos from our wedding day. I feel like they emit the romance, warmth, and enchantment of the day," she added.

Haibon wrote in his own post, "One year ago today. Happy one year anniversary my love. You are undoubtedly the best thing to ever happen to me. I am forever grateful you are the person I get to share my life with. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this the best weekend of my life. I will forever be grateful."

As for what's next for the couple, Haibon and Iaconetti told ET last December that they talk about expending their family "a lot."

"We both want kids, but I think we're going to wait until next year," he said. "So there will be no new tradition this year, but next Christmas, knock on wood, hopefully there will be a new tradition in sight."

"What's the tradition -- being pregnant?" Iaconetti hilariously asked.

"It's just like, a new thing. I don't know," Haibon laughed, before noting that "plans change."

"If we're lucky [I'll be pregnant]," Iaconetti said.

Iaconetti and Haibon revealed their romance to fans in May 2018, months after her breakup from Bachelor Winter Games star Kevin Wendt (who is now engaged to Astrid Loch). Iaconetti, who first appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015, previously tried to pursue a relationship with Haibon on season 2 of BIP, but the pair decided at the time they were better as friends. Haibon first appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's 2015 season of The Bachelorette.

