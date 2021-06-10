'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Jenna Cooper Engaged to Karl Hudson

Happy birthday (and engagement!) to Jenna Cooper!

The former Bachelor in Paradise star turned 32 on Wednesday, the same day her longtime boyfriend, Karl Hudson, proposed to her on the beach in Turks and Caicos. Cooper announced the exciting news via Instagram with a photo of the sweet moment when the commercial real estate broker got down on one knee.

"I said YES!😍💍Easiest decision ever, and Presley agrees," Cooper gushed. "Love my little family so much, and excited to marry my best friend! Karl is everything I ever wanted in a man and more."

"This is the best birthday, and I’m so overwhelmed with joy," she continued. "Can’t wait to be your wife, @kghudson4!❤️"

The sweet post also featured Cooper and Hudson's 1-year-old daughter, Presley, and a close-up shot of the reality star's stunning engagement ring.

"Well I’m officially 32!🎉" Cooper wrote in another post, showing off her fit bikini body. "Thankful to be celebrating here @liquid_tci with my favorite people. And appreciate all of you for encouraging me throughout my new mom journey this past year❤️I’ll keep sharing all of our adventures!"

"Thanks for keeping this smile on my face all the time💜," she added in a third post with Hudson. "It has been a crazy couple years, and things just keep getting better. Love you forever, @kghudson4😘."

Congrats to the happy couple!

