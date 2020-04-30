'Bachelor' Franchise Continues With a Greatest Hits Series This Summer

"Each Monday, directly from the Bachelor mansion, Chris Harrison will reach into the vault and bring back one of his favorite seasons, highlighting some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups, and, of course, the most romantic moments," reads a press release. "The weekly retrospectives will also include virtual catch-ups with fan-favorite Bachelor alumni, checking on the latest in their lives after their final rose."



ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke added: "The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever! is a love letter to our fans who have been with us through some of the most heartwarming, heartbreaking and unexpected moments throughout Bachelor history. We can’t wait for Bachelor Nation to fall in love all over again as we take this wild journey down memory lane."



The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever! is the second new Bachelor project to debut this year. Its latest spinoff, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, premiered on April 13. The six-episode series, which was filmed earlier this year, is set to wrap up on May 18.