'Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Joshua Wolfe

Vanessa Grimaldi is about to embark on a new journey -- motherhood! The 34-year-old Bachelor alum is expecting her first child with husband Joshua Wolfe.

Grimaldi shared the exciting news alongside three black-and-white photos of herself and Wolfe embracing each other, with her baby bump on full display as she wore a crop top and unbuttoned jeans. "Sorry I’ve been MIA," she captioned the post. "I’ve been busy creating baby Wolfe’s tiny little fingers & toes."

The No Better You founder's post was flooded with well wishes from fans and, of course, other Bachelor Nation stars, including her ex fiancé, Nick Viall, who wrote, "Congratulations 🎈!!!" (Grimaldi and Viall got engaged during the season 21 finale of The Bachelor in 2017, but called off their engagement five months later.)

Rachel Lindsay, Rachael Kirkconnell, Ashley Iaconetti, and Carly Waddell were among the others who congratulated Grimaldi. Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatryod shared her excitement writing, "Congrats babe!!!!! 😍😍😍😍 What a stunning Mumma you will be!"

Following her announcement, Grimaldi shared a video on her Instagram Stories that showed her eating a bowl of pasta and a salad. "Busy feeding the baby," she wrote. "But I will get back to all your loving messages!!!"

Grimaldi and Wolfe got engaged in August 2020, and wed almost exactly one year later. "@jbrwolfe and I officially got married on August 20th, 2021 with our closest and immediate family," she shared at the time. "It was a small, intimate, non-religious ceremony that lasted 30 minutes."

"As an Italian 🇮🇹, I am ALL about food," she added. "We had our Italian-style meal catered by @traiteur_beniamino + Josh was on cake duty…and opted for an 1980’s style cake with an old school water fountain…yup!"

In a second post she further explained their decision for two weddings.

"We decided to split our wedding guest list in two: immediate family on Friday and closest friends on Saturday, in order to follow Quebec COVID restrictions (for those of you wondering why it was on 2 separate days)," she wrote. "This was the ultimate way to be able to celebrate with everyone we love."