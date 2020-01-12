'Bachelor' Alum Taylor Nolan Accuses Arie Luyendyk Jr. of Sex-Shaming Her in Passionate Video

Taylor Nolan has a message for Arie Luyendyk Jr. The Bachelor alum called out Arie in a lengthy Instagram video on Thursday, accusing him of sex-shaming her.

As she reveals in the video, their back-and-forth began with Taylor's commentary on the former Bachelor's social media posts about the election. On her Instagram Story at the time, Taylor fired back at Arie for writing, "Remember we are all United and it’s OK to have different opinions that’s freedom."

"How are you going to say we're all united when the other people are literally voting against the rights of their neighbors?" she asked. "It’s bulls**t."

Weeks later, Arie decided to comment on one of Taylor's posts on Nov. 19. The 27-year-old, who is pursuing a Ph.D in clinical sexology, posted a partnership post on Instagram for a pleasure sleeve.

"Love how you came after me for posting an election poll but you’re advertising masturbation pads or whatever he hell this is … classy," Arie wrote.

"[It’s] sex-shaming and sex negativity, which this is not a space for," Taylor said in her video, claiming Arie was trying to put her down with his comment. "Y'all know that I don’t play with that sh*t. My whole passion and job, literally that I’ve chosen, is to fight against that."

Taylor captioned her Instagram post on Thursday, "I get it’s hard for white men, specifically, to understand their privilege...because y’all really benefit from upholding white supremacy, sh*t ya made it! So when someone, especially a BIPOC woman, asks for accountability or calls into question your problematic or harmful 'opinions' your quick to belittle, shame, and deflect. It feels threatening, and how dare I?! You want to put them back in place, make us be 'classy' for you. Well, sorry, I don’t exist to be classy for you. And I won’t be small or ashamed of who I am or what I do. Reacting to accountability, as if it’s a form of oppression, with childish bullying, sex shaming, and belittling is sad, shows all your privilege, and it DON’T work here. Good try though ✌🏽oh, and this is for you @ariejr 😘."

Taylor entered Bachelor Nation on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor in 2017, before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise that summer. Arie's season of The Bachelor aired in 2018. He's currently married to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, and they have one daughter together.