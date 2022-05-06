'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend

Madison Prewett has a new man in her life! The 26-year-old Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she's been dating Grant Michael Troutt for the last five months.

"So now y’all know, I got the realist G in town," Prewett wrote alongside a slideshow of pics with her beau. "Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do."

"The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure," she continued. "Full of highs and lows but there’s nobody else in the world I’d rather do life with. It’s been special since the first date: when u [sic] forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous, when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions, and then ending the night riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours."

Prewett concluded, "You are my best friend. My favorite hello. My hardest goodbye. There’s nobody else in the world like you. Let’s keep dreaming, vibing, serving, and loving."

Congratulations from Bachelor Nation poured into the comments section, most notably from Hannah Ann Sluss, alongside whom Prewett competed for Peter Weber's heart on season 24 of The Bachelor.

"Love this & so happy for you! Xo," Sluss wrote.

Troutt shared a gushing announcement of his own, posting cute pics and a sweet caption.

"You make me smile like nobody else. You have an infectious laughter and joy about you that is so attractive to the world. You love people fiercely. I’ve never met somebody that walks with such grace and beauty," he wrote in part. "You seek to honor God with all that you are. You inspire me to be better. I laugh hard with you and have also cried deeply with you. Been in some really awesome highs with you, and had some really hard moments too… you’re my first call through it all. You’re by my side."

Bachelor Nation met Prewett in 2020, during Weber's season of the show. Prewett and Sluss were Weber's final two contestants. The pilot popped the question to the latter woman after Prewett left the show when she learned that Weber slept with other women during the Fantasy Suites.

Weber and Sluss' engagement ended shortly thereafter, the one-time couple revealed on the "After the Final Rose" special. It was during that same episode that Weber and Prewett rekindled their romance, though they called things off days later.