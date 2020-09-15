Baby Yoda Is Back in First Trailer for 'The Mandalorian' Season 2

"You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?"

That's the way Mando will be going come season 2 of The Mandalorian, as evidenced by the first trailer teasing the return of Disney+'s space Western. Pedro Pascal's titular bounty hunter, Din Djarin, and everybody's favorite green sidekick, Baby Yoda, have set a course to reunite the little guy with the Jedis, a mission made that much more difficult by trigger-happy X-Wings and underground Gamorrean fight clubs.

This first look only glimpses the return of Gina Carano's Cara Dune and Carl Weathers' Greef Karga, yet Giancarlo Esposito's Darksaber-wielding big bad, Moff Gideon, is nowhere to be seen. Watch the trailer now.

As far as new cast is concerned, the trailer teases the introduction of a mysterious hooded figure played by WWE wrestler Sasha Banks but is absent of rumored new recruits Rosario Dawson (who is reported to be playing a live-action Ahsoka Tano) or Katee Sackhoff (as Bo-Katan Kryze), let alone any sign of Boba Fett.

Disney+

Season 2 of The Mandalorian drops on Oct. 30 on Disney+.