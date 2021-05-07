Aubrey Plaza Reveals She's Married to Longtime Love Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza is married!

The 36-year-old Happiest Season star and longtime boyfriend Jeff Baena are husband and wife. Plaza slyly shared the news of their marriage on her Instagram post on Friday, when she posted a photo of her and the 43-year-old director and called him "darling husband." A rep for Plaza confirms to ET that the two are married.

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble 😈 excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!)" she captioned the post. "And @theofficialsuperstar @sordociego @lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this. Preparati!! 🇮🇹 ❤️."

Plaza and Baena have been together since 2001 and worked together over the years. She starred in his 2014 movie, Life After Beth, and 2017's The Little Hours. The two are also collaborating on the anthology series Cinema Toast, which was created by Baena and marks Plaza's directorial debut.

Plaza opened up about her and Baena's relationship, telling People in 2019, "I think that when you're with someone that is in your field, they understand what you're dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we're both on."