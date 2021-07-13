Aubrey O'Day Leaves the United States for a 'New Life'

Aubrey O'Day is spending some time abroad. The 37-year-old singer and reality TV star took to Instagram over the weekend to share that she has left America for the near future.

"For those of you who are friends, or have spent enough time on my Twitter over the years to get into my mind, you know I’ve been wanting to leave out of the country for a while now, so.. I have :)!" she captioned a photo shoot image of herself, not revealing exactly where she's gone. "I sold my place in America and just boarded my flight to a new life."

This big change has left O'Day, "so anxious, scared, emotionally raw," but she says that "life just got too predictable and uninspiring" for her.

The performer noted that she was reminded of a time before she was famous at 17 when she traveled the world during a semester at sea. Her time abroad had inspired her to want to join the Peace Corp and "take a stand and implement change for the injustices I witnessed all over the world, and I just knew I would use my voice to make an impact."

Now she feels, once again, that she wants to make an impact.

"I need a more profound purpose at this stage of my life than what I’ve learned so far," she shares. "So.. I’m writing this to anyone who may be relating to any of these feelings expressed.. JUST JUMP AND THE NET WILL APPEAR! love you all!"

Though she didn't share her final destination, the Danity Kane member did post a video from the plane, writing, "Gotta have a flat bed to Dubai."

Meanwhile, O'Day is currently on the first season of BET's reality series, The Encore, which has nine past R&B stars coming together to form a super girl group. Watch the clip below for more.