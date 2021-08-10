Ashley Tisdale Talks Mom Life and Why She Would Never Play Sharpay Evans Again (Exclusive)

Ashley Tisdale is all about the mom life these days! The 36-year-old Disney Channel alum opens up to ET's Deidre Behar about how her life has changed since welcoming her daughter, Jupiter, four months ago with husband Chris French.

"Jupiter's amazing," she tells ET of her little girl. "She's so, so great. We have her sleeping 12 hours now, so she's killing it. We got her sleep trained, and she's been amazing."

Even with the gift of sleep, Tisdale admits she needs a little pick-me-up in the morning, explaining why she's partnered with Jamba to promote their new iced caffeinated beverages -- the Gotcha Matcha and the Bold 'n Cold Brew.

"I still need that little boost of caffeine, and I'm a huge fan of matcha, but I'm horrible at making anything matcha," she shares. "So Jamba has just been such an amazing place to be able to do a one-stop shop. Get a Bold 'n Cold Brew for my husband, grab my matcha, come home and I'm able to just, you know, happy mom, happy baby. And it gives me a little bit of something just for me, for the day."

The first-time mom is admittedly "obsessed" with her baby girl.

"When she's sleeping, I look at pictures of her," she says of Jupiter. "I will look at Chris and be like, 'We have a baby,' because now I'm starting to, obviously, more physically get back to my old self. So I think when you're going through that, you're like, I just had a baby, but now I'm starting to kind of look back into my old self and you're just like, 'Oh, but then I have this...' She's getting bigger, and I'm like, 'I can't believe she fit in me at one point.' It's just so wild."

There's been a baby boom in Tisdale's friend circle as well as in her past professional life. Her Suite Life of Zack & Cody co-star, Brenda Song, welcomed a baby boy just one month apart from Tisdale. Though the Disney alums don't keep in touch, Tisdale notes, "She is obviously killing it as a new mom as well. ...She is the sweetest and so great, and I'm just so happy for her. That's just awesome."

Now that she's raising a little girl herself, does Tisdale ever consider going back to one of her most iconic roles as leading lady Sharpay Evans from the High School Musical films? She gives ET a firm "no" on that one.

"I just feel like I wouldn't be able to really do that again and give it justice," she explains. "You know what I'm saying? I think at that moment in time, I was very unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that's a big part of Sharpay. She is just not really aware, and so as I grew up and became more aware, I think that it's just something that it wouldn't be the same."

She adds that it's also concern for the franchise's legacy that keeps her from ever agreeing to reprise the role.

"It's so good, and it's like, for me, I would hate to ruin something that is perfect for that moment, and yeah, I don't think I could go back to it," she says.