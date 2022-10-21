Ashley Darby Talks Luke Gulbranson Texts and the Bravolebrity Who Gave Her a 'Sexual Awakening' (Exclusive)

Ashley Darby was flirty and thriving at this year's BravoCon in New York City! ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Real Housewives of Potomac star about her text exchange with Summer House's Luke Gulbranson.

Ashley and her husband, Michael Darby, recently called it quits and it seems that she might be ready to dip her toe into the dating pool.

As for those texts between her and Luke, she told ET, "They're actually super innocent. I invited him to come hang out with us."

Admitting that she's in her "hot girl villain era," Ashley agreed that Luke "is a man."

"I know he is! And that's like a little bit intimidating for me honestly," the 34-year-old reality star confessed of 38-year-old Luke. "He's really hot and he knows it."

Blushing, Ashley quipped, "I can't believe how hot my face is at this moment."

She added, "I have to admit, I get a little tingle when I look at Luke's picture -- so that's a good sign."

Luke Gulbranson and Ashley Darby Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Luke isn't the only one Ashley had eyes for at BravoCon. She also told ET that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais was part of her "sexual awakening" when she used to watch her on The Jamie Foxx Show as a kid.

"I'm just such a huge fan, and she's so sweet and nice. Fancy, she will always be my Fancy," Ashley said, referencing Garcelle's character on the '90s sitcom.

Ashley Darby and Garcelle Beauvai Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images

While she had her eye on a few Bravolebrities, Ashley had a bit of a blow-out with the Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson during the BravoCon: Legends Ball episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, with the Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore stepping in to defend Ashley.

"That's something that's been a long time coming. When I first started the show, seven years ago now, she was just really dismissive of me and I didn't understand why. It actually hurt my feelings and I've held onto it," Ashley said of Vicki. "...Divine timing said it was time [to speak up] and to see Kenya have my back ...it's just nice that we are all supporting each other."

She added of Vicki, "But it hurts me a little bit because I really do respect Vicki and she did put a lot of herself into the show, which has helped the franchise in general. But to be dismissive of everybody else. It just so happens by chance, Vicki, that you were the first one. It could have been Kenya that was first, it could have been Melissa Gorga, but it just so happened to be you. So just have some decency."

Ashley Darby, Kenya Moore, Andy Cohen and Vicki Gunvalson Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

For more ET exclusives from BravoCon, check out the links below.