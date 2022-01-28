Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Have 'Reconnected' Almost a Year After Split, Source Says

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy remain close almost a year after their breakup.

The actress and the singer recently reconnected after the death of G-Eazy's mom and are "hopeful" about their relationship. A source tells ET, "Ashley and G-Eazy have been spending a lot of time together and talking a lot since G-Eazy's mom passed away."

"They have always had love for each other and reconnected after his mom's passing," the source says. "It’s been difficult for him since losing his mom and has been leaning on people who know him best, and who he feels comfortable around, which includes Ashley."

"They have been getting a lot closer again and are hopeful about the future of their relationship," the source adds.

In November, G-Eazy revealed in a heartbreaking tribute that his mother, Suzanne Olmsted, died. The artist posted a slideshow with photos of his "everything," as well as a voicemail from his mom.

"I love you so much. The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again. My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom," he wrote in part. "The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts."

Meanwhile, romance rumors between Benson and the rapper first sparked in May 2020, when they were photographed displaying PDA in Los Angeles. In September of that year, she brought G-Eazy to her sister's wedding. They made their relationship Instagram official the next month.

The Pretty Little Liars star and the "My, Myself & I" singer split in February 2021, after less than a year together.

In April of last year, a source told ET that there were "no hard feelings" between the two entertainers. "They're not rushing to get back together and aren't talking about getting back together for now," the source said, adding that "there is still respect and love there on both ends."

