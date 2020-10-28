Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James and More React to Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series Victory

Champions once again! The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday, and Hollywood's biggest celebs could hardly contain their excitement.

After the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Twitter erupted with celebratory messages and tributes.

"Congratulation @Dodgers! What a fantastic championship," Tweeted former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The movie star also shared a video of himself delivering his best take on announcer Vin Scully's iconic kick-off phrase, "It's time for Dodger baseball."

Congratulations @Dodgers! What a fantastic championship. For the Dodgers fans out there, here’s my attempt at #ITFDB from earlier in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/BLzHF8Dw9d — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, LeBron James -- who recently led the Los Angeles Lakers to their NBA Championship earlier this month, celebrated the win, while lamenting the impossibility of throwing a parade.

"Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆" James wrote.

Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

"This. Makes. Me. Sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. Happy. 😭🙌 Congrats @dodgers," Zachary Levi wrote along side an image of the team photoshopped to look like a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "What a doozie of a year."

Meanwhile, Alyssa Milano evoked her outspoken political beliefs with her subtle yet clever tweet that read simple, "Blue Wave #Dodgers." She also shared a flashback snapshot of herself rocking a Dodgers jersey years ago, and wrote, "TEARS! Woooooohoooooo! Thank you, #Dodgers!"

Here's how some other famous Dodger fans and baseball lovers celebrated the exciting victory.

'55, '59, '63, '65, '81, '88, and now 2020.

What a year. What a season. What a team.

Congratulations @Dodgers — Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) October 28, 2020

Congrats to the Los Angeles Dodgers! Ending a 32 year drought! Great to see! — Bill Burr (@billburr) October 28, 2020

Fav memory is seeing my brothers dance to “Dodger Blue” https://t.co/puDJSwpfdD after winning the championship ON my brothers birthday. #WorldSeries 💙 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) October 28, 2020

sobbing. go dodgers. we did it. we needed this. i love you, los angeles. — Emily Osment (@EmilyOsment) October 28, 2020

Today my Daughter said her first word...“Daddy.” The Dodgers won the World Series. Vin Scully liked my tweet. If Chumbawumba released a new single, this would be the greatest day of my life pic.twitter.com/QX6qGjNQiE — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) October 28, 2020

City of Champions: Huge congrats to our guys that finished their job 🏆🏆#LakeShow | #LATogether pic.twitter.com/eMoTYc9bsn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 28, 2020

And this one is for the haters.



It was the Lakers 32nd time in the finals.



And the Dodgers ain’t won the chip in 32 years



24+8=32 pic.twitter.com/SZ3JPgbxev — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) October 28, 2020

Congrats Dodgers! — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 28, 2020

Congratulations @Dodgers!



We call dibs on the next LA championship. pic.twitter.com/M2yyeM0T68 — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 28, 2020

This is the Dodgers' seventh World Series title in the franchise's history, and their first since 1988. The Dodgers previously made it to the World Series in 2017 and 2018, but lost to the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox, respectively.

This marks the second recent major sports victory for Los Angeles, after the L.A. Lakers won the NBA Championship on Oct. 11.