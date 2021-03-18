Armie Hammer Accused by Woman of Rape and Battery in 2017

Armie Hammer has been accused of rape.

Attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference on Thursday alleging that her client, a 24-year-old woman named Effie, was victimized by Hammer. Hammer has denied all allegations against him.

Allred alleged that Effie had a romantic and intimate relationship with Hammer on and off between 2016 to 2020, where they would send each other numerous texts and other electronic communications and were together and intimate numerous times.

Allred stated that while many of their encounters were allegedly consensual, Effie was upset to read Hammer's lawyers statements about numerous allegations from other women regarding his sexual activities. She then had Effie speak about the alleged incident involving the actor. She is not pressing charges as this time, but it is up to law enforcement if there is sufficient evidence.

"I met Armie Hammer on Facebook in 2016 when I was 20 years old. I fell in love with him instantly, the relationship progressed rapidly, and the emotions on both sides became really intense," Effie alleged. "Looking back it is now clear to me, he was employing manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me until I started to lose myself. He would also test my devotion to him, finally removing and crossing my boundaries as he became increasingly more violent."

"He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually," she alleged. "On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer randomly raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles during which he repeatedly slammed my head against the wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me, to which I did not consent."

"During those four hours, I tried to get away and he wouldn't let me," she alleged, adding, "I thought he was going to kill me."

In a statement provided to ET by Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, the actor "refutes her outrageous allegations," as well as provided an alleged screenshot of an exchange between Hammer and Effie.

"Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her," the statement alleges. "Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her. The screenshot below is just one of hundreds [Effie] sent to Mr. Hammer."

"It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie's] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight," the statement continues. "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie's] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

Additionally, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to ET that Hammer is the main suspect in the alleged sexual assault investigation that was initiated on Feb. 3, 2021, after investigators for LAPD’s Operations West Bureau Special Assault Section were contacted by an attorney representing a female. After speaking with the female, the department initiated a sexual assault investigation. Evidence was provided by the female and is part of the investigation. This investigation is ongoing. There is no other information to provide at this time.

The news comes after Hammer made headlines in January due to a social media scandal. The Call Me by Your Name star's name began trending after private messages that appeared to be written by him went viral. In the alleged DMs, which have not been confirmed to have been authored by the actor, sexual graphic fantasies were described, some with references to cannibalism. Hammer dropped out of Jennifer Lopez's rom-com, Shotgun Wedding, and also left his starring role in the Paramount+ series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather. He was dropped by his agency, WME, in February.

In a statement about dropping out of Shotgun Wedding, Hammer said he was keeping his two children in mind.

"I'm not responding to these bullsh** claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Hammer said in a statement to ET. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

Multiple women later alleged that he was abusive during what began as consensual BDSM relationships, including model Paige Lorenze, who claimed to Page Six that he carved a letter A into her skin and left her with bruises. An attorney for Hammer denied the allegations in a statement to the outlet.

"These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue," the statement read. "Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory. The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that."

See more in the video below.