Ariana Madix's Friend Sets Record Straight After Skinny Dipping in 'Vanderpump Rules' Trailer

Brett Kenyon is denying a romance with Ariana Madix. After Vanderpump Rules' first post-Scandoval footage was released, fans noticed Madix's topless swim with her male pal, but Kenyon was quick to set the record straight on social media.

On TikTok, Kenyon confirmed, "Yes, that's me naked in a pool with Ariana on the Vanderpump Rules trailer that everyone is talking about."

"It's me, hi, I am the one naked in the pool with Ariana and I am gay, so glad we could clear that up," he added, before joking, "Make sure you guys support my friend's show on Wednesdays on Bravo. It's called Vanderpump Rules if you've never heard of it and have been living under a rock for the last 10 years."

In a separate post on the app, Kenyon posted the much talked-about moment from the trailer, along with a gif of an unbothered man eating a sandwich.

"Me watching Bravo fans go crazy this morning over the scene of me naked in the pool with Ariana knowing that I'm [gay]," he wrote, adding that he "woke up to quite the full inbox this morning" in the wake of the trailer.

Then, on his Instagram Story, Kenyon said he publicly revealed his identity "so people would leave [queen] Ariana alone."

Kenyon's appearance was far from the only stand-out moment in the show's midseason trailer. The footage also featured Madix telling Tom Sandoval that she wants him "to die" after learning about his affair with Raquel Leviss.

After news of Sandoval and Leviss' affair broke, Madix jetted off to Mexico to attend a friend's wedding. She went on to release her first statement about the situation, writing on Instagram that her supporters have given her "the strength to continue... through my darkest hours."

Shortly thereafter, Madix was photographed smiling while showing off a new hairstyle, as she prepared for the upcoming taping of Vanderpump Rules' reunion special.

"She wants to send a huge message and make a big statement," a source told ET. "Ariana has been staying quiet for the most part throughout all of this, but that's all going to change once the reunion starts filming. It's going to be wild."

Madix then made her first public appearance since the scandal began, appearing at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. An eyewitness told ET that, while there "wasn't any mention" of Scandavol, the crowd did gave Madix "the loudest cheer" and chanted "Team Ariana" during the event.

"If the news about Tom hadn't dropped recently, you wouldn't have known anything could be wrong," the eyewitness said. "She was in a very bubbly mood, happy, and talkative."