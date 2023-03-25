Ariana Madix Reacts to Ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Post-Reunion Dinner

In a video obtained by Page Six, the Vanderpump Rules star is asked about Sandoval and Leviss spending time together after filming the reunion last week and following news breaking that Sandoval cheated on Madix with Leviss.

"What are your thoughts about Raquel and Tom hanging out right after the show," the paparazzi ask.

"I don’t know what they do. I don’t follow that," says Madix.

"Do you care at all what they did? Them hanging out," he says.

"At this point, I don’t care about anything either of them does," the 37-year-old reality star fires back.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, Sandoval and Leviss were spotted dining at the famed Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood late Thursday night, just after they taped the Vanderpump Rules reunion. According to the outlet, nobody else from the cast attended the dinner.

While they didn't engage in any PDA, the outlet also reports they looked very much like a couple, sitting closely together in a booth. TMZ reports they arrived at the famous eatery at around 10 p.m. PT, sat in the booth and ordered a bottle of wine, oysters and some entrées.

As for what they talked about, the outlet reports the reunion show was very much the main headline and that, at one point, Leviss was overheard saying, "I can't believe she said that."

Sandoval and Leviss were recently spotted together for the first time since Scandoval. The duo was photographed having a casual chat together on March 23, after filming for the highly-anticipated season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Ruleswrapped.

"Raquel and Tom took time to sit and talk after filming," a source told ET. "They chatted over what happened on set and how they felt. It was a rough day but they are happy they were able to show the cast their side of things."

In the pics, Sandoval and Leviss, both wearing all black, appeared to have a pleasant chat. Sandoval was smoking a cigarette throughout the catch-up, while Leviss held a water bottle.

Leviss' recent outing with Sandoval came not long after ET exclusively learned she was going to drop the temporary restraining order against her other Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Shay, who denied getting into a physical altercation with Leviss.

"I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th. We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order. My team tried to work with Scheana on a mutually beneficial agreement hoping to get the TRO dropped earlier so we could film [the reunion] together," Leviss told ET.

She continued, "The TRO was intended to provide a cooling-off period after I was punched but I didn’t want to continue with the permanent RO nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress."

Sandoval and Madix called it quits on March 10, after cheating allegations between Sandoval and Leviss came to light.