Ariana Grande's Brother and Mom Are 'So Happy for Her' Following Wedding, Source Says

Ariana Grande's mother and brother are "so happy" for her following her nuptials to Dalton Gomez. A source told ET that Ariana's brother, Frankie, and mom, Joan, think the lovebirds -- who tied the knot in a small private ceremony over the weekend -- really balance each other out.

"Ariana's brother Frankie and her mom are so happy for her. They think Dalton really balances Ariana out and allows her to be her true self," the source told ET. "Ariana appreciates that Dalton accepts her and loves her for who she is. He's a little nerdy and hardworking and she loves that about him. He's also very protective over her and goes above and beyond to make her happy."

ET confirmed the couple held the "extremely small and intimate" ceremony at Grande's home in Montecito, California with only their very close family and friends in attendance.

"The couple wanted the ceremony to be private and took precautions to make sure that happened," another ET source shared. "The ceremony started in the afternoon and went into the night."

The source added that the newly-married couple is "ecstatic and looks forward to their future together.”

The wedding news comes just five months after the singer announced her engagement to Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, in December. Romance rumors between the two first sparked in February of last year, and they made their relationship public in Ariana and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With You" video last May.

At the time, a source told ET that she and Gomez were "in a really good place" when it came to their relationship as they quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

