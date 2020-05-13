Ariana Grande Talks About the 'Beautiful Gift' Mac Miller Left With His Music

Ariana Grande is praising Mac Miller's commitment to his music. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the 26-year-old singer recalled her late ex-boyfriend's dedication to his art. Miller died in 2018 after an accidental overdose.

"I think that nothing mattered more to him than music, ever. And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door. Nothing was more important," she said. "Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, [having to] remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person. He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music."

"I think that's so evident in what he's left us with and just how many incredible and different bodies of work, everything from Blue Slide Park, K.I.D.S, to all the way through Divine Feminine, to Swimming, to Circles, to everything in between," she continued of Miller's past albums, the last of which was released posthumously in January. "It's just such a beautiful gift, I think, that he kind of touched the world with. I think the thing he'd want most is for us to just appreciate it and not forget about it."

As for her own music, Grande and Justin Bieber recently released a quarantine jam, "Stuck With U."

"We just wanted to make something fun that also helps and kind of makes people feel less alone or just be hopefully somewhat uplifting," she said of the track. "I think it's also a really literally isolating time for people mentally, too. We wanted to put music out because music is the thing that makes people feel good. It's the thing that speaks most to people's spirits and we just wanted to lift them."

"So we thought it would be better to do it this way, working with the First Responders Children's Fund," she continued. "[It] made it feel much better and hopefully it's making people feel good."

When it comes to Grande's next album, she said "there's nothing to tell" and she has no plans to put one out.

"I've been making stuff. I've been making a lot of stuff, but that's not where my head is at right now," she said, before revealing why she's not focused on making an album at the moment.

"I didn't have a home set up until quite recently and that's been so much fun, but also so bad for my sleep schedule and my eating schedule. I have to remember that there is life outside of making stuff and I have to leave the computer at some point," she said. "I think as far as creating goes, it feels really good. But I know that a lot of people don't have that luxury and a lot of people [have] jobs they can't do it from home, so I feel guilty and blessed."

"I don't really feel comfortable putting anything out right now," Grande continued. "It's a really tricky time for all of that."