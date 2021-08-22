Ariana Grande Shares a Peek at Life With Dalton Gomez With Intimate New Pics

Ariana Grande is sharing a new inside look at her life with Dalton Gomez. The 28-year-old singer shared a collection of photos on Instagram on Saturday, though fans' favorites are the ones with Grande and her husband.

Among photos of Grande hanging out with her dogs, cooking in the kitchen with her mom, Joan, and hanging out with friends like Zach Sang and Doug Middlebrook were romantic snaps of her and Gomez.

The couple share a kiss in one pic, while the last image in Grande's carousel shows the pair sharing a sweet hug.

Grande and Gomez married in a private ceremony in Montecito, California, in May. When it comes to the couple's relationship, a source recently told ET that the pair have "really been enjoying married life."

"Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed," the source said. "She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes."

"Ariana and Dalton felt like before they were married they couldn't be as open about their relationship without it being scrutinized in the media and now they feel way more at ease," ET's source added. "They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever."

According to the source, the two enjoy "making unified decisions."

"Ariana is Dalton's first priority in everything that they do and he really values her and shows it," the source said. "Ariana loves that Dalton is super chill and how understanding he is of her."

