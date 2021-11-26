Ariana Grande Invited 'Voice' Team Members Holly Forbes and Jim and Sasha Allen to Thanksgiving

Ariana Grande might be new toThe Voice, but she's taking the role of coach very seriously!

The first-time coach sweetly celebrated Thanksgiving with her remaining season 21 team members, Holly Forbes and Jim and Sasha Allen, on Thursday, inviting the trio to her family dinner.

Ari captured the sweet celebration on her Instagram story, posting a video of the group sitting around the table and singing "Help" by The Beatles, as well as "FourFiveSeconds" by Kanye West, Paul McCartney, and Rihanna, which the foursome performed earlier in the week on the live Top 10 results show.

Sasha reshared Ariana's story, and also posted a series of pics giving some Turkey Day love to his coach's dog, Toulouse.

The father-son duo were almost eliminated from The Voice on Tuesday, which led to an emotional moment from their coach, before they were safely declared the final act to make the Top 10 for next week's live shows.

Following the show, Sasha took to Instagram to share his thanks for Ariana for her friendship and guidance throughout the competition.

"It all became so much more than a tv show when you entered our lives , and this whole new world that we’ve found ourselves in feels so much brighter with you in it," he wrote, in part. "People like you are so few and far between , truly . u r a brilliant mentor , the sweetest friend , and idk how all of these beautiful things fell into place but!!! ??! thank god they did ; and thank u , for everything ,.. you hav such a special soul . we love you dearly."

Ari replied with a sweet comment of her own, raving, "THANK GOD for you both and for this cosmic collision. goodness...see you at rehearsal in five minutes, next week is going to be so beautiful and sick. ok love you both."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.