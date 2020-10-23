Ariana Grande Fans Believe She's Shading Ex Pete Davidson in New Song 'Positions'

Ariana Grande fans think she's throwing shade at Pete Davidson. The singer dropped her new single, "Positions," and a very presidential-inspired music video to go along with it.

While the sweet lyrics about a new love have many thinking it's about her current flame, Dalton Gomez, others believe there is a slight dig at her ex-fiancé.

In the song, Grande sings: "Heaven sent you to me. I'm just hoping I don't repeat history." However, the singer's cadence breaks down the word "repeat" as individual syllables which sound like "re" and "peat." Fans took it to reference "Pete" and their failed whirlwind romance.

"WAIT DID YALL CATCH THAT?? i’m just hoping i don’t re-PETE history maybe... i’m leaping," one fan tweeted.

WAIT DID YALL CATCH THAT?? i’m just hoping i don’t re-PETE history 😱😱😱😱😱😱 maybe... i’m leaping pic.twitter.com/TEPjn8F3uY — jordan ❦ (@thelightsari) October 23, 2020

"Ariana really said im just hoping i dont re(pete) history," another wrote, with an additional user writing, "'re-PETE history' did u get the sense ??"

Many others shared similar tweets.

Ariana really said im just hoping i dont re(pete) history pic.twitter.com/6KcpUjjYah — m (@muhadkins) October 23, 2020

omg yall she said “i’m just hoping i don’t re-PETE history” and took a break in between re PETE pic.twitter.com/Nd31b57NPj — i'm a fkn meatball ❀ (@arianasb00bies) October 23, 2020

“re-PETE history” did u get the sense ?? — dasha ❀ (@tbydasha) October 23, 2020

Not hoping I don’t re-PETE history pic.twitter.com/fDglNGp50k — m a y a (@KioshiWarrior) October 23, 2020

ariana really said "just hopin i don't re-PETE history." A LYRICIST — alyssa (@gohmbino) October 23, 2020

Grande and Davidson got engaged in June 2018 after just a few weeks of dating. The two called off their engagement four months later. During their short romance, Davidson got multiple tattoos commemorating his relationship with the songstress, including her signature bunny-ear mask behind his left ear. He later altered his Grande-inspired tats.

Grande did specifically call out Davidson, as well as her ex-boyfriends, in her hit song, "Thank U, Next."

During a 2019 Vogue interview, Grande called her romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian "frivolous and fun" and "highly unrealistic." Davidson would later go on to criticize her description of their romance.

Grande, meanwhile, also announced on Friday that her sixth studio album, also titled Positions, will be released on Oct. 30.

positions the single out now. positions my 6th album out friday the 30th. 🤍 https://t.co/qNum5allXG pic.twitter.com/ggOQpgPIHn — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 23, 2020

