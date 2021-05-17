Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Marry in Private Ceremony

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are married! The pair tied the knot at an informal ceremony at Grande's home in Montecito, California, ET confirms.

"They got married," Grande's rep confirmed to People. "It was tiny and intimate -- less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The news comes just five months after the singer announced her engagement to Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, in December. Romance rumors between the two first sparked in February of last year, and they made their relationship public in Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With You" video last May. At the time, a source told ET that she and Dalton were "in a really good place" when it came to their relationship as they quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After their engagement, a source told ET that Gomez and Dalton were "very in love" and had "been spending a ton of time together since getting engaged and keeping things pretty low key and private."

"They’re mainly keeping to themselves and just enjoying their time together," the source added.

This is the first marriage for Grande, who was previously engaged to Pete Davidson from June to October 2018.

See more on the couple in the video below.