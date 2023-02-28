Ariana DeBose Responds After Jimmy Fallon Covers Her Viral BAFTA Rap as Neil Diamond

Ariana DeBose's viral BAFTAs rap, in which she declared "Angela Bassett did the thing," has received its own Jimmy Fallon parody.

The 48-year-old Tonight Show host pulled out his Neil Diamond impression to cover DeBose's name dropping performance, playing the guitar and harmonica and singing in Young's signature crooning style.

"Neil Young did the thing. S/O to @arianadebose and of course, @im.angelabassett #FallonTonight," The Tonight Show account captioned the video.

DeBose was clearly a fan, reposting the video to her Instagram Stories with a mind-blown emoji.

Ariana DeBose/Instagram Stories

The 32-year-old Oscar winner went viral earlier this month while performing at the 2023 BAFTAs with an original rap in which she declared, “Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my ‘Woman King,’ Blanchett Cate you’re a genius, Jamie Lee you are all of us."

The initial online backlash caused DeBose to deactivate her Twitter account, but the stage and screen performer has since embraced the pop culture moment, referencing it while presenting at the SAG Awards this past weekend.