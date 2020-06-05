Archie Gets First Birthday Love From Royal Family Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Exit

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is still a beloved member of the royal family! The precious son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got some sweet first birthday well wishes from his dad's side of the family on Wednesday. All of the main royal social media accounts acknowledged Archie's special day, despite the fact that his parents recently stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

Kensington Palace, the account of Archie's uncle and aunt, Prince William and Kate Middleton, posted a group portrait from his christening, writing, "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈"

Archie's grandfather, Prince Charles, also chose a sweet christening photo for the occasion, reposting the same black and white image Harry and Meghan shared for Charles' 71st birthday this past November.

"🎈A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019," the Clarence House account captioned the shot.

Even Queen Elizabeth II got in on the action, sharing the touching photo of Her Majesty meeting her great grandson at Windsor Castle just days after his birth. The photo features Meghan introducing her newborn son to the Queen as her mother, Doria Ragland, proudly looks on in the background.

"Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! 🎈🎉 Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild," the caption reads.

Archie and his parents are currently residing in Los Angeles amid quarantine for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The family relocated to California from Canada after their decision to step down as senior working members of the royal family. They ended their stint on March 31 and are now financially independent from the royal family.

Harry has previously claimed that this decision was largely focused on giving his family a more peaceful life out of the public eye. Apart from his private christening, Archie's only royal event took place last September when he met the Archbishop Desmond Tutu on his parents' royal tour of Africa.

