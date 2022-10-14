Ant Anstead Fires Back at Critics After Posting Pic of Son Online Amid Christina Hall Drama

Ant Anstead is not standing down after being accused of having double standards when it comes to posting photos of his and Christina Hall's 3-year-old son, Hudson, on Instagram.

The Celebrity Joyride: IOU star took to social media platform on Thursday and posted a series of selfies featuring him, Hudson and Anstead's father and how the world "getting back to normal" amid COVID lockdowns means his parents can visit the states. The photos featured candid shots of Hudson hanging out with his granddad and enjoying dinner together.

But fans quickly flooded Anstead's comments section and called him out for what they say is a heavy dose of hypocrisy, considering Anstead filed legal documents in court claiming that Hudson is being "exploited" by the HGTV star by featuring him on her Instagram posts and her reality TV shows.

Hall denied the claim (calling it "manipulation tactics" amid their custody battle), but, in the interest of turning down the heat, she said she "made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

But, just weeks after making that public vow, Anstead's post featuring Hudson surfaced, and fans let him have it.

One person commented, "The double standard here. 😂 the only way “step up for him” is just being a dad and do your best to co-parent. Keep it civil and the benefits will be huge mentally and such."

Anstead responded, "I wrote to hudzo mum privately on April 21st to stop exploiting him. That private letter is in the filing a week later (so you can see it) It’s taken 25 weeks for her to finally agree not to. TWENTY FIVE WEEKS! Do I wish she had agreed 25 weeks ago? Or even 10 weeks or 18 weeks ago? Yes. My request was reasonable and should never have required me to step up. But I did and would do it again x."

Another person commented how Anstead deserves "all the shade" he's getting for posting a picture of Hudson. Anstead replied, "He will read a private letter I wrote her on April 21st a week before I stepped up for him. She's had 25 weeks to agree to not exploit him. She finally has x."

When another commenter wanted to know what the difference between his post and his accusations against his ex was, Anstead wrote, "Hudzo childhood is not for sale. As a dad I will continue to step up for him x."

Anstead had previously said there was an "unresolved issue" when it came to whether or not it was in "Hudson's best interest to have his name, image, and likeness exploited in commercials and he be compelled to appear on Christina’s 'reality TV' shows."

According to legal documents obtained by ET, Anstead added, "Christina has already exploited Hudson in numerous paid promotions on social media. l fear she also has footage of him, to be used in one of her 'reality' TV shows, without my knowledge or consent, and continues to film him despite my objections."

Hall responded in court saying she was "shocked to see that Anstead is continuing to make false allegations" against her.