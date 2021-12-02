'Annie Live!' Met With Outpouring of Love From Fans on Social Media

Annie Live! aired Thursday, and fans took to social media to share their love for the hotly anticipated TV production.
While live TV productions of Broadway musicals have something of a shaky reputation -- with the oft-maligned The Sound of Music! and Peter Pan Live! getting a lot of criticism at the time -- it seems Annie Live! has managed to truly delight viewers.
Starring newcomer Celina Smith in the title role, the production featured the theatrical talents of Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan and Harry Connick Jr. as the wealthy (and remarkably bald) Daddy Warbucks.
As the show aired -- and after it ended on the East Coast -- fans took to Twitter to share their delight over the production. A great deal of praise was directed at Smith, who was cast following a nation-wide search for a leading lady.
Fans also had no shortage of love for Henson and her larger-than-life portrayal of Miss Hannigan. Many were surprised at how well Henson could sing, and how much of a meal she made out of every moment on screen.
Henson took to Twitter a few hours before the show to give fans a look at exactly how her wardrobe echoed the costume worn by Carol Burnett in the classic 1982 film adaptation.
"A tribute to THE @imcarolburnett 👑👑👑 #AnnieLive @NBC," Henson captioned the side-by-side post.
ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Henson recently, and the actress opened up about why she felt it was important to honor the iconic comedian who first played the role on screen.
"I just want to make her proud," Henson shared. "Because when you think of Annie and you think of Miss Hannigan, I know for me, I think of Carol Burnett."
